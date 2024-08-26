Dominic Thiem’s grand slam career ends at the scene of his biggest triumph

Dominic Thiem’s grand slam career is over after losing in the first round of the US Open to American Ben Shelton.

The 30-year-old is retiring after his home tournament in Vienna in October and was given the red-carpet treatment at Flushing Meadows, the venue of his one grand slam win in 2020.

Thiem was handed a wild card and the honour of opening Arthur Ashe on the first day of the tournament but succumbed to a 6-4 6-2 6-2 loss to American 13th seed Ben Shelton.

The Austrian, who has been besieged by injuries in recent years, said he is “happy” about his retirement and is looking forward to life after tennis.

“I was struggling enough in the last years, especially since I was not able to come back to my level,” he said.

“But once I took the decision this year in March, from this moment on I was happy about it.

“Obviously I was also able to kind of prepare already for this new chapter that is coming soon.

Thiem’s achievments at Flushing Meadow were recognised after his match (Seth Wenig/AP)

“I always loved playing on tour, and I was very patient about it, but honestly, I also always really enjoyed being home and to have, as much as it was possible, a normal life at home.

“And that’s why I really look forward to this one now, that the normal life is now coming.

“That’s why I think it’s not that difficult for me, and that’s why I’m really also happy with my decision.”

There were wins for fourth seed Alexander Zverev, former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini and eighth seed Casper Ruud on the opening day in New York.