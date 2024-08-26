A special man – Wayne Rooney pays tribute to Sven-Goran Eriksson

Wayne Rooney described Sven-Goran Eriksson as a “special man” as tributes were paid to the former England manager following his death on Monday.

Eriksson handed Rooney his international debut in 2003 and memorably called on fans not to kill the teenage star, who he described as the “golden boy of English football”, upon his departure after the 2006 World Cup.

The Swedish coach, who took charge of 67 England matches, revealed earlier this year that he had pancreatic cancer and died aged 76 surrounded by his family.

Ex-England captain Rooney wrote on X: “Rest in peace, Sven. A special man.

“Thanks for the memories and all your help and advice. Thoughts and prayers with all his family and friends.”

Rooney’s old England team-mate Michael Owen, who was the hat-trick hero in the 5-1 rout of Germany in Munich in 2001 which proved the highlight of Eriksson’s reign as manager described the Swede as “one of the very best”.

“Rest In Peace Sven-Goran Eriksson. One of the very best and a man who will be sadly missed by everyone in the world of football,” Owen wrote.

David James, installed as England’s first-choice goalkeeper under Eriksson and a starter in every Euro 2004 match, wrote: “I’m saddened by the passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson. He was a gentleman, a great human being and a great manager.”

England captain Harry Kane, whose international career began after Eriksson’s time as manager, paid tribute to the Swede in a post on Instagram.

Kane said: “I didn’t have the privilege of playing under Sven but I know how well liked and respected he was by those who played under him as England manager. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Eriksen’s former coach and eventual successor as England boss Steve McClaren recalled his old bosses love for red wine and a rare occasion he lost his cool.

He said: “Probably the only time he lost it was with (assistant manager) Tord Grip when he brought the wrong bottle of red on an evening!”

Eriksson’s former clubs Manchester City, Leicester and Notts County were among dozens to pay tribute.

A statement from City said: “Manchester City would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has passed away at the age of 76.

“Flags around the Etihad Stadium will fly at half mast in honour of our former manager. The Swedish coach was in charge of City for the 2007/08 season, which is a campaign fondly remembered by many supporters.”

A statement from Leicester said the club was “deeply saddened” by Eriksson’s death, while Notts County said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.”

Former FA executive director David Davies paid his own tribute on Sky Sports, saying: “I think it was his charm, his politeness, his intelligence and his kindness, his immense kindness over many years. He was outwardly unflappable.”

League Managers Association chairman Martin O’Neill said: “I am saddened by the passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson. On the couple of occasions that our paths crossed, he was extremely courteous and rather genteel, with a real sense of humour.

“He brought sparkle with him always and he will be greatly missed.”

Eriksson’s influence on the game was reflected in messages that came from clubs at every level from across Europe.

It was with IFK Goteburg that Eriksson first rose to prominence, winning the UEFA Cup in 1982.

Sven-Goran Eriksson after his final England match (PA Archive)

“Thanks for all the memories,” a club statement read. “It was at IFK Goteborg that Sven-Goran Eriksson broke through as a coach. Here he became Swedish champion, cup champion and UEFA Cup champion.

“We remember Svennis for that, but we also remember him for his warmth, curiosity, openness, and joy.”

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi thanked Eriksson for the influence he had on his career when he played under the Swede at Lazio, winning the Serie A title in 1999-2000 among other honours.

“The passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson is a great pain for me,” Inzaghi said on the Inter website.

“He was fundamental in my growth as a footballer and as a man. I admired his calm, his education, the great respect he had for everyone.

“Sven was a great man, an example of life for everyone. These last months faced with great strength and a unique desire to live have been a further demonstration of his greatness: he taught us to live while he was dying.”