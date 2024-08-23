Mikel Arteta to hold contract talks with Arsenal when transfer window closes

Mikel Arteta has revealed talks over a new contract at Arsenal will take place after the transfer window shuts.

Arteta’s current deal at the Emirates expires next summer, but the 42-year-old promised back in July there would be no issues over him signing fresh terms.

No announcement has followed but the Spanish coach allayed any fears amongst supporters ahead of the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal manager in December 2019 (PA)

“The focus has been on the transfer window. We had quite a lot of things to do and discuss. We are on it and we will take care of that in the right moment,” Arteta said.

When asked if talks would occur after the transfer window shuts, Arteta replied: “Yeah.

“I am very grateful first of all for where I’m sitting and the people I work with every single day because it’s really difficult to find that harmony, trust, belief and alignment in the vision.

“It’s something I always mention because I believe we still have an unbelievable time ahead of us. It’s very exciting and I am very excited about it.”

However, Arteta refused to be drawn on Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino despite reports overnight that an agreement had been reached to secure his services.

He said: “No, I cannot talk about any player that’s not with us. There’s still time in the market. Both ways. For all the managers, for all the teams here. You can see it’s getting very busy.

“I don’t know (if) soon. The full focus is on the players that we have at the moment, the big match we have at Aston Villa and that’s all.”

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Spain international Mikel Merino (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Arteta is braced for “surprises” to happen during the final week of the transfer window, but claimed Eddie Nketiah would be involved at Aston Villa despite Nottingham Forest being eager to sign the forward.

“I expect Eddie to train with us today. To be prepared for tomorrow. That’s it. Whatever happens will happen if it’s good for everybody,” Arteta added.

“You have to be ready and especially in the last week. You have to be alert and prepared because a lot of surprises can come, for many different reasons and we are prepared.”

One unexpected transfer could be Raheem Sterling after he was made surplus to requirements by Chelsea after two years at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling worked with Arteta at Manchester City but the current Arsenal boss made clear he has not spoken with the England international.

Raheem Sterling has also been linked with the Gunners (Adam Davy/PA)

Asked if he had been tempted to call Raheem, Arteta pointed out: “No, but I can talk about my time with Raheem. It was exceptional.

“We built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at the time we were together and he taught me a lot as well. About individuals, how they play and how we give them support and help them.

“He’s someone I have a really strong feeling about.”

Takehiro Tomiyaso (knee) and Kieran Tierney (hamstring) remain sidelined for the clash at Aston Villa.