Lando Norris admits he’s making too many mistakes in Formula One title fight

Lando Norris admitted he has not being driving at the standard required to win a world championship.

But the British driver still believes he can hunt down Max Verstappen in the race for the Formula One title.

Following a four-week shutdown, the concluding half of the season kicks off in the Netherlands at Verstappen’s home race – one the Red Bull driver has dominated since the sport returned here in 2021 with three consecutive wins.

Norris missed a golden opportunity to reduce the championship deficit to Verstappen at the final round before the break in Belgium after another poor start dropped him from fourth to seventh.

Verstappen served a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding engine parts, but he still managed to finish one spot ahead of McLaren’s Norris.

Norris’ underwhelming result at Spa-Francorchamps came off the back of a catalogue of mistakes by driver and team which has derailed his title bid.

And speaking ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, the 24-year-old said: “I am fighting for a championship so I am not going to be happy if I am not performing at the level that I need to be at to beat Max and to beat Red Bull. After the first half of the season I have not performed at the level of a world champion. It is as simple as that.

“There have been too many mistakes, and a few too many points given away. I need to be perfect to compete against the guys we are competing against, and the smallest weakness or deficit can bite you easily.”

Asked if the reality of winning a maiden championship is proving harder than he envisaged, Norris replied: “No, you just get criticised more. I am fine with it. I don’t mind. You guys can say what you want. As long as I know what I am doing, and my group, my circle and team know what I am doing, I am happy.

“I know what my goals are. I have always been honest and said when I have done a good job and when I have not.

“One, two, three or four points can make such a difference in a title scenario now, and of course, it is going to affect you and mean more. It hasn’t changed from the outside, pressure wise, but there is a need for perfection and to step up. I have done that, but not consistently enough.”

Norris trails Verstappen by 78 points – the equivalent of three victories – with 10 rounds to go, and 284 points still to play for.

However, Red Bull are no longer the force they were, with McLaren possibly possessing the quickest car on the grid. The British team have also brought a series of upgrades to this weekend’s event in Zandvoort, 23 miles outside of Amsterdam.

“The championship is still in reach,” added Norris. “I am a lot of points behind, and it is against Max, but I want to be optimistic and say there are still chances.

“I know it is a lot, and it is going to be a very difficult challenge, but I know how I can perform when things click and go well, so I still want to believe it is possible.”