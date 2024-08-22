Jamie Smith continues to impress as England edge ahead against Sri Lanka

Jamie Smith’s eye-catching start to life with England continued as his mature half-century carried the hosts into the lead on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The 24-year-old made enough of an impact in his maiden series against the West Indies to persuade England he could cope with a promotion to number six when Ben Stokes tore his hamstring and he proved that trust was not mistaken at Emirates Old Trafford.

His knock of 72 not out was better than any of his more established top-order team-mates could muster, a composed effort that ensured England exited a taxing day on the front foot.

Just 57 overs were possible in Manchester, with the morning session wiped out by rain and bad light curtailing the evening’s play, but by stumps England had moved 23 ahead on 259 for six.

Smith had arrived at the crease on 125 for four and shared half-century stands with Harry Brook (56) and Chris Woakes as he diligently repaired the earlier damage.

He has now passed fifty three times in five innings as a Test cricketer and increasingly looks like a selection gamble that will pay off handsomely. It was perhaps surprising to see him installed as wicketkeeper ahead of both Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes this summer, but while the previous incumbents turned out in the County Championship on Thursday, he did everything in his power to ensure they remain there.

Despite his contribution, Sri Lanka can be pleased with their efforts in the field – Asitha Fernando claiming three for 68 and Prabath Jayasuriya bowling Brook and Woakes with a pair of magnificent deliveries.

Play belatedly got under way at 1.15pm and it was the visitors who took the initiative, removing Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Dan Lawrence as England went from 30 without loss to 67 for three.

Asitha had two big lbw shouts in the third over of the day, Lawrence given on the field only to be spared on review and Duckett initially surviving before being condemned by DRS.

The left-hander was bang to rights, rapped straight in front of leg stump by a neat inswinger. That brought Pope to the crease for his first innings as England captain, but it was a brief and unsatisfying stay.

Harry Brook helped England steady the ship (Nick Potts/PA)

He hit his third ball to the boundary, gleefully cashing in on some width, but made just six before Asitha fired one through his defences. Pope hung back in his crease and left a sizeable gate between bat and pad but credit belongs to the bowler, who nipped the ball in sharply on an attacking length.

Converted opener Lawrence reached 30 and was just beginning to settle in when he found himself caught in two minds by Vishwa Fernando. Chasing a wide one but failing to commit, he nicked off for 30.

England were on shaky ground as Joe Root and Brook came together but the Yorkshire pair added 58 at a steady rate, debutant Milan Rathnayake finding out at his own expense that both men are more than happy to send half-volleys back where they came from.

Once again it was Asitha who delivered the goods, drawing Root into a loose drive and clipping the edge as wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal snatched a low catch.

Smith, in his new higher position, flicked his first delivery for four but he and Brook had to keep their wits about them as the ball began to reverse.

Another fifty stand followed, Brook positive with his strokes and his running and Smith adding a dash of colour when he launched Jayasuriya for six over long-on.

Sri Lanka put on the squeeze at the start of the evening session, choking off the runs and slowing the game down to test England’s nerve. Any sense that they were simply hanging in was blown apart when Jayasuriya produced a pearl to send Brook on his way.

Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya (right) celebrates dismissing Chris Woakes (Nick Potts/PA)

After 10 undramatic overs the left-armer got everything right at once, drifting one towards leg stump then ragging it past the bat to flick the top of off. Beaten by a piece of real skill, Brook had no choice but to make way.

With Woakes for company Smith dug in, carefully clearing the remainder of the 49-run deficit before taking his side into the lead with a flowing off drive. Eventually Jayasuriya found another piece of magic, Woakes getting a taste of Brook’s medicine as he was bowled past the outside edge.

Smith held firm as began the job of building the advantage, only cut off by the failing light.