Five talking points ahead of England’s Test series against Sri Lanka

England head into their second Test series of the summer fresh from a 3-0 clean sweep against the West Indies, but disrupted by the loss of captain Ben Stokes to a torn hamstring.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main areas of discussion ahead of the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

Ollie’s audition

With Stokes sidelined, Ollie Pope steps up from his previous role as vice-captain with three games to get a feel for one of the biggest jobs in English sport. The Surrey man has threadbare leadership experience, including a solitary first-class game and a recent stint in the Vitality Blast. He has vowed to stick closely to Stokes’ methodology but there is no defined script in Test cricket and he will need to show flexibility and flair at times if he is to cement his role as heir apparent. Stokes is close at hand to offer advice having chosen to remain with the team but Pope should look first to his own instincts.

Lawrence’s long wait is over

Dan Lawrence (left) will take over from the injured Zak Crawley (right) at opener (Nick Potts/PA)

Stokes is not the only injury absentee for England, with opener Zak Crawley missing out due to a broken finger. Rather than call for a like-for-like replacement at the top of the order, Dan Lawrence has been given the nod after a lengthy stint as next cab off the rank. He has been a reserve for the past 17 games and last played a Test in March 2022. While he has earned his opportunity, it comes in a position he has only fulfilled seven times in 203 first-class innings. It is not the first time England have thrown conventional wisdom to the wind, but for Lawrence the challenge of proving his credentials while also coming to terms with an unfamiliar role is a tricky one.

Potts back in play

Matthew Potts is back in the side for his seventh Test appearance (John Walton/PA)

Matthew Potts was a breakout success story in the early days of ‘Bazball’, bursting onto the scene with impressive showings against New Zealand and India in the summer of 2022. But he has slipped off the radar a tad since then and only managed one more Test cap last year. Stokes’ injury has led to a rebalancing of the team and he returns as the fourth seamer. The Durham paceman needs a strong showing to remind the selectors of what he can do. If he can, he could lock himself into the winter plans.

Kamindu can do it all

Sri Lanka will be hoping number one spinner Prabath Jayasuriya can carry the bulk of the wicket-taking burden, but in all-rounder Kamindu Mendis they boast a player with an unusual party trick. The ambidextrous spinner can bowl with both hands, sending down off-breaks with his right and left-arm orthodox for variation. It is a gambit Liam Livingstone has deployed for England in white-ball cricket but is still a rarity at the highest level and one the batters will need to be aware of as he flips and switches mid-over.

Root hunting records

Joe Root starts the three-match series needing one more hundred to equal Sir Alastair Cook’s national record of 33 Test centuries. He is also within 446 of replacing Cook as England’s top Test run-scorer. It would take some major knocks but it is not impossible that Root leaves the summer having taken both titles off his former skipper. Last time England played against Sri Lanka he scored 426 in only two Tests, including scores of 228 and 186 on turning tracks in Galle.