Rodrigo Bentancur ‘conscious and communicating’ after incident in Leicester game

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is “conscious and communicating” after a sickening head injury in their 1-1 draw at Leicester.

Bentancur left the pitch on a stretcher after he fell to the ground and appeared to smash his head into the turf following a James Maddison corner in the 71st minute of the Premier League match.

Spurs players immediately signalled to the touchline for assistance and after seven minutes of treatment, Bentancur was eventually able to sit up before he was taken off on a stretcher while being given oxygen.

Archie Gray replaced Bentancur in the 78th minute as a concussion substitute and it proved to be another painful visit to King Power Stadium for the Uruguay international after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage at the same venue in 2023.

“I don’t have a lot of information but I do know he is up and is communicating, so he is fine from that point of view, but a head injury and I’ll leave it in the hands of the medical team now,” Postecoglou reflected.

“The key thing is he is definitely conscious and communicating.”

Asked if Bentancur – who started in place of the suspended Yves Bissouma after the latter’s laughing gas incident – had lost consciousness, Postecoglou said: “I don’t know.

“Whenever it’s a head injury and you see a player go down, I think nowadays we’re always cautious in that moment and I don’t know the actual circumstances but I know it was a head collision.”