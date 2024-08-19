Luka Modric to carry on playing for Croatia after Nations League call-up

Luka Modric looks set to extend his 18-year international career after Croatia named him in their squad for the opening matches of this season’s Nations League.

The Real Madrid midfielder, 39 next month, was rumoured to be retiring from representing his national team after Euro 2024.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has named a 24-man squad for his side’s opening match against Portugal in Lisbon on September 5 and at home to Poland three days later.

Croatia will be without Domagoj Vida and Marcelo Brozovic, who have both retired from international football.

Dalic said: “We are without two senators, Vida and Brozovic, but happy that our captain remains on board. Luka is our great strength, both on and off the field.”

Modric became the oldest player to score in European Championship history in Croatia’s 1-1 draw against Italy in their final group game at Euro 2024.

He started in all three of Croatia’s group games as they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Modric, who has made 178 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2006 in a friendly against Argentina, signed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid in July.