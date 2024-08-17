It’s unbelievable – Joshua Zirkzee pinching himself after fine Man Utd debut

Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee says joining Manchester United was a no-brainer and admits it was a relief to score on his unforgettable debut for “the biggest club in the world”.

The 23-year-old striker completed his 42.5million euros (£35.7million) switch from Bologna a month ago, before completing his post-season break having been part of the Netherlands’ run to the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Zirkzee was among several players to get an extended break and subsequently missed all of United’s friendlies, before being an unused substitute in last weekend’s Community Shield.

The striker made his first appearance in red as a second-half substitute in Friday’s Premier League opener and scored the winner Erik ten Hag’s side craved three minutes from time against Fulham.

“I saw the replay, it didn’t look too bad,” Zirkzee said with a smile after securing the 1-0 win at a packed Old Trafford.

“A great feeling, a great feeling, it couldn’t be any better. What can I say? Debut, winning, scoring in front of the Stretford End, so yeah, it’s unbelievable.

“I mean yeah, first game, first goal, it’s always a relief to have that off your shoulders, but it goes on and we’re just going to work for the next game.”

Zirkzee became United’s first signing of the summer and jumped at the chance to move to Old Trafford after shining in Bologna’s outstanding Serie A campaign.

Asked why he wanted to join, the Bayern Munich product said with a laugh: “Why Manchester United?

“Some people might be crazy, but, for me, I mean this is the biggest club in the world, so it wasn’t a difficult choice to make to be honest.”

Zirkzee has a confident, laidback air about him and says he has no particular target beyond “trying to be the best version” he can be for United.

The forward says his ability may look natural but is “something you really have to work for”, with Ten Hag backing him to become a “top-class” striker.

Manchester United coach Ruud van Nistelrooy was formerly a superstar striker at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

There look few better people for the forward to learn from the former United and Netherlands sharpshooter Ruud van Nistelrooy, who returned to Old Trafford as a coach this summer.

“Yeah, it’s a privilege to have someone like that,” Zirkzee said.

“As a striker, it’s not every day you have someone that you grew up watching, so yeah, that’s pretty much it, but everybody in the staff up to now has been great and I enjoy working with these people a lot.

“It’s not just him, but obviously it’s an extra privilege.”

There is a strong Dutch influence in the United set-up under Ten Hag, with 11 of the 20 signings since taking charge in 2022 having a link to football in his homeland.

Among them are Tuesday acquisitions Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, who the United boss coached at Ajax and Zirkzee played with at Bayern Munich.

“I mean they’re two great players and we’ll see in the future what they can bring,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll do a lot of great things here.

“I think Mazraoui had a great game today as well and I think De Ligt came in with a lot of good energy as well, so yeah, it’s good to have familiar faces around, but everybody in the team has been very kind and it’s top being part of this group.”

United will look to continue their winning start to the season at Brighton next weekend, when Fulham host promoted Leicester looking to get their first points on the board.

Marco Silva’s men had a couple of opportunities to snatch a famous Old Trafford win, only to be caught at the end by Zirkzee’s matchwinner.

Full-back Kenny Tete said: “It’s a tough one to take still. Yeah, it’s hard for me at the moment.

“I think we did really well as a team and to get a late goal in the first game is hard.”