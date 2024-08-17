Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to adopt siege mentality after ‘against the odds’ win

Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle to carry the siege mentality they demonstrated in victory over Southampton through the rest of the Premier League season if they are to achieve their dreams.

The Magpies scrapped their way to a 1-0 win against the promoted Saints at St James’ Park despite playing with 10 men for 62 minutes after defender Fabian Schar was sent off.

Asked afterwards if they could take that into the remainder of the campaign, head coach Howe, who hinted that the club could appeal against the red card, said: “I think we have to.

“We have to grab that sentiment because the season we finished fourth, we had that running through us. We were written off, we were criticised, we were… you name it, there was a lot of stuff thrown at us.

“Of course then when you’re successful, a lot of plaudits come and that’s dangerous sometimes. I’m not saying you want criticism, but you want to feel like you’re fighting against the odds.

“I’ll certainly take that mindset from today because we were against the odds, we were fighting to try to get something from the game and the players did that magnificently.”

The game was ultimately settled by Joelinton’s 45th-minute strike as he capped an impressive display in adversity with the winning goal on an afternoon where Newcastle failed to produce their best in terms of quality, but battled superbly to grind out a positive result.

Fabian Schar was sent off 28 minutes into Newcastle’s 1-0 Premier League win over Southampton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Southampton were already enjoying the better of things when an angry Schar thrust his head at Ben Brereton Diaz after he had barged the Switzerland defender to the ground, and the striker’s collapse, while theatrical, left referee Craig Pawson with little option but to show a red card to the Magpies player.

Howe said: “I think it’s really harsh on Fabi, but I think we all know that you can’t give the referee the possibility to even give the red card, so that’s something we’ll learn from.”

Opposite number Russell Martin’s view of the incident was understandably different.

Martin said: “I just got asked there if Ben made a meal of it and all that stuff. But when you’re stood still and the guy leads with his head, you give someone the opportunity to make the most of that. I guarantee their players would have done the same.”

Southampton boss Russell Martin has urged his players to learn from the pain of defeat by 10-man Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Joelinton’s goal came against the run of play and the second half was perhaps even more one-sided, but poor finishing, heroic defending and the excellence of Nick Pope’s goalkeeping kept the Saints at bay.

While Newcastle’s need for defensive reinforcement will be exacerbated by Schar’s impending suspension – Howe insisted they would not do anything which “goes against the long-term good of the football club” as they continue their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi – Martin is hoping his players will learn from their tough day on Tyneside.

He said: “We need to use the pain we’ll feel from today and the disappointment and frustration. Whilst we will take a lot of belief from it and a lot of confidence, we have to feel those things as well because we should get something out of the game.

“I’m annoyed and frustrated that we didn’t, as the players will be, and we have to use that to our advantage next week.”