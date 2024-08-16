Shropshire Star
Close

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee scores late debut winner as Man Utd see off Fulham

Zirkzee turned home an Alejandro Garnacho cross in the 87th minute.

Published

Joshua Zirkzee enjoyed a dream debut as the summer signing came off the bench to earn Manchester United a late victory in Friday’s Premier League opener against Fulham.

After a summer of speculation and change behind the scenes, Erik ten Hag – retained after winning the FA Cup against Manchester City – wanted to start the season with a bang at a packed Old Trafford.

United showed promise in patches but looked set to be frustrated by Marco Silva’s Fulham, only for Zirkzee to turn in a cross from fellow substitute Alejandro Garnacho in a late 1-0 win.

The Netherlands international did not play a minute of United’s pre-season friendlies, having arrived late following Euro 2024 and his 61st-minute introduction proved inspired.

Zirkzee, signed from Bologna, was brought on as part of a double change alongside Garnacho, whose cross he prodded home to secure an opening-night triumph in the 87th minute.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular