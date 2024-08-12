Team GB stars greeted by adoring fans on return home from Paris Olympics

Team GB’s returning Olympic stars were greeted by hoards of cheering supporters at St Pancras International as they arrived back in the UK after winning 65 medals in Paris.

The athletes travelled home by Eurostar following Sunday’s closing ceremony in the French capital and were told their feats had inspired the next generation.

Among those at the station to meet them was Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who shook hands with the athletes on the platform and praised them for “bringing the country together”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan waits to greet Team GB’s returning athletes (Jordan Pettitt/PA).

He said: “These athletes are going to inspire another generation to get involved. Our Olympians have brought the country together and that’s what’s needed.”

Tom Daley, who revealed on his arrival in the capital that he was retiring from diving, won silver with partner Noah Williams in the synchronised 10 metre platform in Paris, his fifth Games.

Khan added: “Noah Williams was inspired by Tom Daley in 2012, our canoeists say they took advantage of the facilities we built off the back of (London) 2012.

“It’s important to recognise that not only are the Olympics important to win the medals, but to inspire fans of a new generation.”

Amber Rutter with son Tommy and her silver medal (Jordan Pettitt/PA).

The 65-medal haul, which included 14 golds, was the same amount won by Team GB at the 2012 Games.

The athletes, many of whom wore their medals round their necks, posed for pictures with adoring fans on the platform.

An emotional Daley, who made his Olympic debut as a 14-year-old in Beijing in 2008, said: “It felt like a massive bonus because I took two years out of the sport after Tokyo and I didn’t know if I would get back into the team or qualify for a spot with Team GB.

“To come away with a medal in front of my family, it meant a lot to me.”

Tom Daley was among those who travelled back to London on Monday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Also among the medallists was boxer Lewis Richardson, who won bronze in the 71kg category.

“It was a special Games because it was the first one in Europe since London,” the 27-year-old told the PA news agency.

“We had a lot of support out here and to be honest it felt like a home games. It has been special for mine, my family’s life and everyone who has been connected to my journey. It’s been up there with the best times of my life.

Great Britain’s Lewis Richardson claimed Bronze in Paris (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“I’ve always felt like I can dream, but that this would only be a dream. To be able to turn this into a reality has been special and the highlight of my boxing career so far.

“I want to celebrate this moment because there’s been a lot of hard work going into this.”

Richardson battled past Serbia’s Vahid Abasov and Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash before a split-decision defeat to Mexican Marco Verde.

Triathlon champion Alex Yee poses for a picture with a fan (Jordan Pettitt/PA).

He added: “I’m a natural middleweight and I’ve dropped down to light-middleweight to make these Olympics which has been a struggle in itself, but I wouldn’t change it for the world and every struggle has been worth it.

“The squeeze has been worth the juice because I’ve made memories for life.

“Light-middleweight it the most stacked division at the Games in terms of talent, the standard was extremely high. All three of my opponents were ranked above me in the world.”