Five-time Olympic medallist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving

Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving following the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 30-year-old, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, revealed he had decided to call time on his career during an interview with British Vogue.

Daley, who added a fifth Olympic medal to his collection with silver in the 10m synchro event in Paris, said: “It feels very, very surreal.

“I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics.

“There was a lot of pressure and expectations. I was eager for it to be done.

“But when I walked out, and saw my husband (Lance) and kids (Robbie and Phoenix) and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this.

“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive.

“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.”

Tom Daley (left) and Matty Lee won gold in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

Daley competed at five Games, making his bow at Beijing 2008 and winning gold and bronze in Tokyo, silver in Paris and bronzes in London and Rio.

His gold came in the 10m synchronised event alongside Matty Lee in Tokyo and he was back to defend his title this summer after being convinced by his son Robbie to return to the sport.

Daley and partner Noah Williams claimed silver in the competition, finishing behind China a fortnight ago.