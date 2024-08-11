Lord Coe says ‘of course’ he will consider running for IOC president

World Athletics chief Lord Coe stopped short of officially declaring his candidacy for International Olympic Committee president but revealed he would “of course” consider running for the soon-to-be vacated role.

Thomas Bach, the current IOC president, revealed on Saturday he would stand down after his second term ends in 2025 despite calls from some corners for him to consider an extension that would allow him to stay in office longer.

Lord Coe is one year into a third and final term in his current post as World Athletics president after running unopposed last summer.

“Look, I’ve always made it clear that if the opportunity arose I would obviously give it serious thought,” said the former British middle-distance runner, speaking in Paris 40 years to the day he claimed 1500 metres Olympic gold in Los Angeles.

“The opportunity has arisen and clearly I need to think about that. The charter is pretty clear about timings here, so this is only, at best, a consideration.

“Look, I have been involved in the Olympic movement for the larger part of my life, I chaired an Olympic Games from bid through delivery and two years of legacy after that.

“I’ve been privileged to compete in an Olympic Games, I’ve chaired a national Olympic committee, and I now have the best job in the world (as) president of the number one Olympic sport.

“These are experiences that if you put together and other aspects of my life I think would be beneficial to the role.”

Asked to clarify if what sounded like a campaign soft-launch was a definitive yes, however, Lord Coe simply said: “Look, the decision, the announcement was made yesterday, and as I’ve said the charter is very clear about that.

“So no, but as I’ve said, of course I am going to consider.”

Bach, who has held the role since 2013, gave the update on his future during the IOC’s 142nd session.

The 70-year-old said: “After 12 years in the office of IOC president, our organisation is best served with a change in leadership. I am not the best captain. New times are calling for new leaders. Change or be changed.”

The German said a new IOC president will be elected in March 2025, when the governing body’s membership meets in Greece, and will take charge in June.