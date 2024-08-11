‘It’s like a dream’ – Emma Finucane on her hat-trick of Paris medals

Emma Finucane became the first British woman in 60 years to win three medals at a single Olympics as she took bronze in the individual sprint on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, the reigning world champion, saw off Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw, to add to her team sprint gold and keirin bronze. Back in 1964, Mary Rand won a gold, silver and a bronze for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Honestly, it’s just like a dream,” said Finucane, who has been sleeping with her medals under her pillow this week. “Obviously, I would have loved to win that gold medal, but gold and two bronzes is more than I could have dreamed of.

Emma Finucane saw off Hetty van de Wouw in two races (David Davies/PA)

“This week’s been such a roller coaster. I wish I’d got a book for someone to tell me how to get through an Olympic week. I’ve cried. I’ve had happy tears. I’ve been exhausted and to get up every day and keep fighting, I’m just really proud of myself.

“I gave everything for that bronze medal. And I just can’t believe it’s over. I’m pretty sad, but it’s just been such a whirlwind of a week.”

At an Olympics where Britain’s cyclists have been unable to live up to their own recent standards – finishing the Games with only two gold medals having had six at both Rio and Tokyo, eight each in Beijing and Rio – Finucane has been among the highlights on her debut at this level.

“I’ve learned that emotions aren’t a negative and they mean you’re not weak,” Finucane added. “I’ve cried a lot this week, and it just shows that I’m strong enough to get it out and reset. For me to be able to cry and then get on the track and reset and go again. I think that’s really important.”

New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews stormed to gold, comfortably beating Lea Friedrich in the final after seeing off Finucane in the semi-finals.

Great Britain’s Jack Carlin crashes (David Davies, PA)

Jack Carlin crashed out of the men’s keirin final in what turned into a painful competition for Team GB.

Carlin initially struggled to get up after the high speed incident on the final bend of the race but eventually walked off the track without need of the waiting stretcher.

The Scot had been caught at the back of the group and was fighting to make up ground when Japanese rider Shinji Nakano and Malaysia’s Muhammad Sahrom tangled in front of him and left him with nowhere to go but down.

Earlier Carlin’s team-mate Hamish Turnbull crashed heavily in his semi-final after trying to avoid an incident involving Germany’s Luca Spiegel.

After the crash, Turnbull did not take part in the race to determine the 7th to 12th places.

A British rider had won the men’s keirin at each of the past four Olympics – Sir Chris Hoy in Beijing and London, Sir Jason Kenny in Rio and Tokyo.

But, as expected, victory here went to Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen, who wore all three of his gold medals on the podium after also winning in the team sprint and individual event.