Ben Stokes injured playing in The Hundred 10 days before England Test series

England captain Ben Stokes had to be helped off the field after suffering an injury playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Stokes pulled up while running between the wickets as the Superchargers chased a victory target of 153 against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford.

England’s Test series against Sri Lanka is due to start at the same ground on August 21.

The 33-year-old had made just two runs from four balls before being forced to retire hurt, with England team-mate Harry Brook coming out to replace him.

Stokes appeared to clutch his left hamstring as he was completing a quick single from the non-striker’s end.

He was seen punching his right thigh in frustration before being assisted by two members of the Superchargers staff as he slowly made his way off the field.

Brook made 43 from 26 balls and Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 66 from 33 deliveries before Adam Hose (27 not out) cleared the ropes for the second time to secure a seven-wicket victory.

Stokes was alongside his team-mates on the bench to watch the climax and was on crutches as he shook hands with the opposition.

Asked about Stokes, Brook told Sky Sports: “It doesn’t look great unfortunately but I think he’ll be getting a scan tomorrow and see how he is.”