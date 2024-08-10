History makers in the pool as Great Britain claim first artistic swimming medal

Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe claimed a first artistic swimming medal for Great Britain at the Olympics with silver in the women’s duet.

The pair were fractionally outside the podium positions after Friday’s technical routine although a score of 264.0282 was less than a point off the Netherlands, who held third place overnight.

A barnstorming free routine was adjudged the best of the 17-strong field on Saturday and a score of 558.5367 points overall lifted Shortman and Thorpe above both Austria and the Netherlands.

However, their hopes of gold were dashed by China, who claimed an artistic swimming double with victory by 7.9416 points.

