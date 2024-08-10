Great Britain’s 4×400 metres relay men and women win bronze medals

Great Britain added more medals to their tally as the men’s and women’s 4×400 metres relay teams collected bronze at the Stade de France.

The United States took gold in the men’s relay, narrowly beating Botswana’s silver medallists to the line.

Alex Haydock-Wilson led off for GB, and though individual men’s 400 metres silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith found himself locked into a battle for second, Britain remained third after his second lap.

The leaders extended their advantage, and by the time Lewis Davey handed off to Charlie Dobson and he rounded the final bend, there was considerable distance both in front of and behind the British anchor.

Great Britain’s Amber Anning (left), Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin and Laviai Nielsen (right) celebrate winning bronze in the women’s 4×400 metres relay (Martin Rickett/PA).

The women’s 4×400 metres quartet of Victoria Ohuruogu, Laviai Nielsen, Nicole Yeargin and Amber Anning quickly followed up by making it a perfect five relay medals from five finals with bronze in the final track event of the Paris Olympics.

It quickly became clear that no-one was going to catch a dominant US team featuring Paris 200 metres individual gold medallist Gabby Thomas and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who lowered her own world record earlier this week.

It instead became a dogged battle for silver and bronze after Anning pulled Great Britain into second on the back straight but, as she approached the finish, found herself in a neck-and-neck battle with the Netherlands and Ireland.

The United States took gold in 3:15.27, the Dutch claimed silver, and Anning held firm to claim bronze in 3:19.72.