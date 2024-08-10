Great Britain add men’s 4×400 metres relay bronze to their collection

Great Britain added more medals to their tally as the men’s 4×400 metres relay team collected bronze at the Stade de France.

The United States took gold, narrowly beating Botswana’s silver medallists to the line.

Alex Haydock-Wilson led off, and though individual men’s 400 metres silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith found himself locked into a battle for second, GB remained third after his second lap.

The leaders extended their advantage, and by the time Lewis Davey handed off to Charlie Dobson and he rounded the final bend, there was considerable distance both in front of and behind the British anchor.