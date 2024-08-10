From parkrun to Paris podium – Georgia Bell celebrates surprise Olympic bronze

Georgia Bell confessed her “unconventional route” to the Olympic podium once seemed like a “bonkers” impossibility after collecting 1500 metres bronze at the Stade de France.

Bell’s was one of three British bronzes secured on Saturday night, the first before Team GB added a pair from the men’s and women’s 4x400m to make it a perfect five medals from as many relay finals in Paris.

A medal on her Olympic debut was a remarkable achievement for 30-year-old Bell, once a prodigious youth talent who initially only took up running again to keep herself occupied during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bell, who in a fairy-tale twist was also born in Paris, said: “I’ve had so many nice messages from people, be them athletes or just parents or whatever saying, ‘You’ve inspired me to get back into an old sport or an old hobby’.

“When I got back into it, the goal wasn’t to make the Olympics, that would have seemed kind of bonkers at the time. But just keep going.

“It’s never too late to go back to something that you enjoy. I’m a happy athlete and I think anyone can take away from that, there’s no set path. Mine’s a very unconventional route.”

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon lowered the Olympic record to 3:51.29 to claim gold and defend her title for a second time, while Australia’s Jessica Hull took silver, 0.05 seconds faster than Bell’s new British record of 3:52.61.

Bell had clawed her way up by the final lap, the last of a leading group of four on the back stretch led by Kipyegon.

Georgia Bell celebrates her bronze medal (Martin Rickett/PA).

Scotland’s Laura Muir, who finished fifth on Saturday night, closed in on the final bend and Great Britain were sitting fourth and fifth going into the last stretch.

Though some had predicted Tokyo silver medallist Muir might land herself on another podium in Paris, it was Bell who surged forward in the final 100 metres to beat Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji to bronze.

She said: “I only thought this week in the heats I could medal. I started to believe that this week.

“I know that training has been going really well. And I know that I’ll never really be in this position again, where I can come into the Games with absolutely no pride. Even making it to the Olympics was huge.

“So next year will be different. I’ll be an Olympic medallist and people will be expecting things.”

Bell showed plenty of promise as a youngster, but a series of injuries and setbacks led to her completely stepping back from the track around 2017, when she was a student at the University of California.

When Muir stormed to silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games, Bell, only just beginning to re-lace her trainers, was watching her future GB team-mate on television.

She started with a few parkruns and was pleasantly surprised she still had the speed, so she rang up old coach Trevor Painter, who alongside Jenny Meadows also trains newly-crowned 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson, and started taking the sport seriously again.

As recently as May, Bell was still working a nine-to-five job in cybersecurity sales and a month later was crowned 1500m champion at the British Olympic trials to book her place in Paris.

She said: “Work said to me, ‘If you go to the Olympics and got a medal we still want you back and, when they said that when I left on May 1, I thought there’s no way I’ll win a medal. So I’ll see, but probably have a chat with them. Things have changed.”