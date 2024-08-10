Emma Hayes overcome with emotion after leading the USA to Olympic gold

Emma Hayes was overcome with emotion after leading the United States to Olympic gold less than three months into the job.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was among the Parc des Princes crowd as the US beat Brazil 1-0 for a fifth Olympic title, and their first since 2012.

Hayes only took over on May 18 after leaving Chelsea, having won 14 trophies in her 12-year tenure at the Women’s Super League club.

Mallory Swanson celebrates scoring the winner for the United States in the Olympic women’s football final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m going through so many emotions, so many feelings,” Hayes said after celebrating with her players on the pitch.

“I’m very emotional. I feel privileged to be the coach of this team. I have no words.”

Brazil shaded the first half and had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

Tom Cruise was at the Parc des Princes to see the United States win women’s football gold (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mallory Swanson’s composed 57th-minute finish was to prove the difference, the Chicago Red Stars forward staying onside to slot the ball beneath Brazil keeper Lorena.

Brazil’s defeat means 38-year-old veteran Marta, who is recognised as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, ends her career without the international trophy she had craved.