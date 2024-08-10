Choisya takes Dick Hern prize at Haydock

Choisya showed plenty of resolve to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes at Haydock.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s course and distance winner was sent off at 14-1 for the Listed event in the hands of Harry Davies, despite showing plenty of promise when campaigned in deeper waters this term.

The four-year-old was pushed along to take the lead with over a furlong to run and responded gamely to her rider’s urgings to hold off the challenge of Ralph Beckett’s even-money favourite Indelible.

Choisya was a length and a half clear of Indelible at the finish, with Richard Spencer’s Valiant Stakes third Naomi Lapaglia filling the same spot.