Toby ‘Terminator’ Roberts seals gold for GB after judgment day in climbing

Great Britain’s Toby Roberts has won gold in the men’s boulder and lead competition at the Paris Olympics.

Roberts totalled 155.2 points in the two combined sections to beat Japanese favourite Sorato Anraku into second place.

The 19-year-old was third after the boulder round at Le Bourget Climbing Venue but produced a brilliant lead climb for 92.1 points, and his gold was sealed when Anraku fell just under 10 points from Roberts’ mark.

Austria’s Jakob Schubert took bronze and Great Britain’s Hamish McArthur finished fifth on 125.9 points.

The teenager was given the nickname ‘The Terminator’ because of his determination.