Japhet Tanganga wants Premier League return with Millwall after Tottenham exit

Japhet Tanganga felt this summer was the right time to leave Tottenham, but hopes he can return to the Premier League with Millwall.

The centre-back was released by Spurs in June and, despite interest from top-flight clubs, dropped down to the Championship to sign permanently for Neil Harris’ men after a successful loan.

Tanganga quickly endeared himself to the Millwall faithful during a six-month stint last season, playing 18 times to help them secure safety and eventually finish 13th to raise expectations ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“For me it is important to deal with what’s in front of me and that’s to play as many games in the Championship,” Tanganga told the PA news agency.

“Of course the Premier League, I have played in it, seen what it is like and I would love to go back there. That is on my mind for the future, but for now it is to concentrate on playing in the Championship and that is definitely at a high level.

“If we continue the way we finished off last season with that foundation, the way we put together that consistent run, if we continue to be good defensively and listen to what the gaffer wants, then who knows what can happen?

“It is definitely an aim to finish higher than we did last season and win as many games as possible. We want to try to get into the play-offs or even the automatic-promotion places.”

While Tanganga proved to be an instant hit at the Den, scoring decisive goals at Southampton and against Birmingham at home, the 25-year-old is also very grateful to Millwall for overdue game-time.

Upon arriving in south London, Tanganga had endured a frustrating loan at Augsburg where he failed to play a single minute after he battled with injury and only made four starts for Spurs during the 2022-23 campaign.

With the highs of a man-of-the-match display at home to Manchester City in 2021 a distant memory, Tanganga knew time at his boyhood club was up, but has no regrets.

Tanganga said: “Yeah, it was the right time, definitely. It gets to a point and for me it got to a point a bit earlier than that, but it was a matter of finding the right team to play again.

“As sad as it was, being there for such a long time since I was a kid growing up through the academy and going into the first team, it was definitely time to move on.

“There were multiple things that didn’t go how I planned in my head or how I thought it would, but I don’t think there are regrets.

“I did what I did at Spurs. Great achievement to go from the academy to playing for the first team. That’s something I will always remember. Everything happens for a reason and onto the next step. I wish they do really good things in the future.”

When it came to what next for Tanganga, a “massive factor” in his decision to return to Millwall was the love he felt from the fanbase and club.

It was perfectly encapsulated in scenes at an awards night in April when his new catchy song, using his surname in the Proclaimers hit ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 miles)’, was widely chanted.

However, Tanganga will serve a three-match ban at the start of the season and sit out Saturday’s opener at home to Watford, where tributes will be paid to goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, who died in June at the age of 26.

“What better way to start than at the Den and I know last season we had a very good home record when the gaffer came in,” Tanganga reflected.

“It will definitely be emotional, but that will also drive the players to know that this is for Matty. Everyone will be excited, at the Den where the fans are amazing so yeah we’ll all be ready to go.”