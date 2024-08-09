Former midfielder who made Young Lions roar – England’s interim boss Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley will take charge of England’s Nations League matches in September, having been named interim manager as the search for Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor continues.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the former Republic of Ireland midfielder.

Carsley gets stuck in for Toffees

Lee Carsley, left, became a key part of Everton’s midfield (Gareth Copley/PA)

Born in Birmingham, Carsley came through the youth ranks at Derby, playing in the Premier League before joining Blackburn in March 1999.

After moving to Coventry, the defensive midfielder signed for Everton in 2002 and went on to become an integral part of David Moyes’ side, making almost 200 appearances for the Toffees.

Ireland calling

Carsley, front row, centre, won 40 caps for Republic of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Qualifying for Republic of Ireland via his grandmother, Carsley was part of Mick McCarthy’s squad for the 2002 World Cup, where he featured as a late substitute in a group-stage win over Saudi Arabia in Yokohama.

After taking a short break from international football, Carsley went on to earn 40 senior Ireland caps, his last appearance coming against Brazil in a friendly at Croke Park in February 2008.

Into the dugout

Carsley, centre, took his first steps into coaching at Coventry (Andy Lloyd/PA)

Carsley left Everton in 2008, joining Birmingham and then returning to Coventry before hanging up his boots in the summer of 2011 to move into coaching with the Sky Blues’ Under-18s. He also worked with the development squad and first team, where he was briefly caretaker manager alongside Richard Shaw.

A stint with Sheffield United, working with former Everton team-mate David Weir, was followed by a spell at Brentford, where he took over interim head coach duties in September 2015 ahead of the arrival of Dean Smith – and was named Championship Manager of the Month in October.

As well as working in the England youth set-up, Carsley’s role at Manchester City’s academy saw his under-18s team reach the 2017 FA Youth Cup final where they were beaten by Chelsea.

England doors open

Initially brought into the England Under-19s coaching set up under Aidy Boothroyd – his former boss at Coventry – Carsley continued to gain experience with specialist roles.

He went on to work with the under-21s as well as becoming the Professional Development Phase lead for different age groups.

In late 2020, Carsley’s progression saw him become head coach of the under-20s side before taking on the under-21s job in July 2021.

Young Lions roar

Carley’s England side won the European Under-21 Championship in Georgia last summer (PA)

Carsley soon made his mark on the under-21s, guiding the team to European Championship success last summer – for the first time in nearly 40 years.

England beat Spain in the final and did not concede a goal throughout the tournament in Georgia, with the attractive swagger of his side’s style soon dubbed ‘Carsball’.

Both Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon have since progressed into the senior side, featuring at Euro 2024 under Southgate, so could be handed more opportunities to impress in Carsley’s first games at the helm.