Katarina Johnson-Thompson still in the hunt as heptathlon hots up

Katarina Johnson-Thompson dropped to second place in the heptathlon after the conclusion of the shot put at the Stade de France.

The reigning world champion got off to an excellent start on Thursday morning and sat top of the pack after the 100 metre hurdles and the high jump to place her above rival and defending Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam.

Johnson-Thompson and the Belgian swapped places on the overall table after Thiam equalled her personal best 15.54 for the best throw of the evening.

The Liverpudlian’s 14.44 was also a personal best, but only good enough for fifth-furthest.

Johnson-Thompson, with a combined 3020 points after three events, sits 50 points back from Thiam with the 200m still left to contest on Thursday night.

Laura Muir and Georgia Bell both saw themselves through to Saturday’s 1500m final after securing top six finishes from the first semi-final.

Muir, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, was leading the pack with 300m remaining when Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon made her move, extending her lead as she stormed to the finish in 3:58.64.

British champion Bell overtook her team-mate in the last 100m to cross in 3:59.49 as the second-fastest finisher behind the world record holder.

Great Britain’s Laura Muir (right) and Georgia Bell (left) during their women’s 1500 metres semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA).

Muir was also passed by the United States’ Elle St Pierre and finished fourth in 3:59.83.

Revee Walcott-Nolan had fought back to earn a semi-final spot from the repechage round, but a personal best 3:58.08 was not enough after she finished ninth in heat two.