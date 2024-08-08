England-born Charlie Senior pays tribute to late grandfather after bronze win

England-born Charlie Senior paid tribute to his late grandfather Dennis after winning Olympic boxing bronze for Australia.

Senior emigrated to Australia with his family at the age of two and picked up his adopted country’s first medal in the 57kg category at Roland Garros in Paris.

Born in Bradford, the 22-year-old – who was outpointed by 2023 IBA world featherweight champion Abdumalik Khalokov at Roland Garros – has never forgotten his Yorkshire roots and wears a gumshield etched with the name of his grandfather.

Dennis died last year after losing his battle with cancer, and Senior was unable to make the trip over to England for the funeral due to the Olympic qualifiers.

“He pushed me here,” said Senior. “My grandma, Dennis’ wife Linda, is here at the moment with my parents and sister and that’s a big thing.

“I’m proud of my English roots and my family back at home, cousins, friends and everyone will definitely have been on their toes.

“I’m sure they all tuned in and were watching.”

Senior was beaten by Khalokov in last year’s world championship semi-final in Tashkent and the Uzbek’s speed and shot selection proved decisive again.

Charlie Senior (left) and Abdumalik Khalokov both did back flips after their bronze-medal match at the Paris Olympics (Peter Byrne/PA)

Khalokov was caught by a good right hand in the third round, but all five judges scored against Senior.

The two boxers delighted the crowd by doing synchronised back flips at the end of the contest – and Khalokov will now meet Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu’s for the gold medal.

“Abdumalik is a world-class opponent and to be out there with the best is amazing,” said Senior, who promised he would turn professional at some point in his career.

“Unfortunately the decision is not what I come for, but if I can entertain the crowd and put on a show then I’m happy to do so.

“I’ve come here and done things that people dream of. I’ve got the medal for the (Australia) tally, it’s not gold but maybe next time.”