5 eye-catching signings to watch in the Premier League this season

Premier League clubs have made some eye-catching signings so far this summer.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five players who will be expected to make an impact at their new teams this season.

Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United)

The Netherlands forward was central to Bologna’s surprise ascent in Serie A last season, scoring 12 times as his side reached the Champions League for the first time, and arrives at Old Trafford for a reported £33.7million to help ease the goalscoring burden on Rasmus Hojlund.

Formerly of Bayern Munich, where he failed to break regularly into the first team, the 23-year-old is another relatively inexperienced recruit, not unlike the Dane Hojlund when he arrived from Atalanta a year ago. But, having made his international debut during his country’s Euro 2024 quarter-final victory over Turkey, he moves to the Premier League on a high.

Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal)

Riccardo Calafiori has joined Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal had the tightest defence in the Premier League last season and have bolstered their back line further with the £42million signing of Italy’s Calafiori.

Another who starred for Bologna last season, the 22-year-old is comfortable playing at centre-back or left-back, and could help provide a formidable barrier alongside William Saliba, Gabriel and Ben White.

Calafiori has signed a five-year deal at the Emirates having played for Italy at Euro 2024.

Savinho (Manchester City)

Another player who helped fire a former club to an unexpected Champions League berth, the Brazilian winger was key as Girona finished third in La Liga last term, prompting the Premier League champions to take advantage of City Football Group’s ownership network to sign him from parent club Troyes, another outfit in the CFG portfolio.

The 20-year-old featured in all but one of Girona’s league matches last season, contributing nine goals and 11 assists, while his stock rose further with his international debut, which came against Paraguay in this summer’s Copa America. He executed more successful dribbles than any player in LaLiga during the last campaign.

Niclas Fullkrug (West Ham)

Niclas Fullkrug celebrates his goal for Germany against Scotland at Euro 2024 (Martin Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s search for a striker led them to a 31-year-old Germany international who was playing in the Champions League final just 10 weeks ago.

Fullkrug should give new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui a focal point in attack.

The former Werder Bremen striker scored 16 goals in 46 appearances for Dortmund last season, helping them reach the Champions League final which they lost to Real Madrid, before contributing two goals in Germany’s run to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on home soil.

Emile Smith Rowe (Fulham)

Marco Silva has upgraded his attacking midfield options with the arrival of England international Smith Rowe.

The 24-year-old, who joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of 10 and went on to make 115 senior appearances, has moved across London for a reported £27m initial fee.

After a couple of difficult seasons at Arsenal, Smith Rowe will be determined to show the form which earned him three England caps in the 2021-22 campaign.