Rafael Nadal confirms withdrawal from US Open

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will miss this month’s US Open and play next at the Laver Cup in September.

The 22-time grand slam champion hinted after his Olympics exit that he would skip the final major of the year at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal has won the US Open on four occasions but competed there only once since his 2019 triumph after a number of injury struggles in recent years, which has sparked continuous debate over when he will retire.

“Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open a place where I have amazing memories,” Nadal posted on his official X page.

“I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don’t think I would be able to give my 100 per cent this time.

“Thanks to all my US fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time. Best of luck to all for the always amazing US Open!

“My next event will be the Laver Cup in Berlin.”