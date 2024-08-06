Scott Brash reflects on ‘incredible week’ for GB jumpers in Paris

Scott Brash reflected on a more than satisfactory Olympic experience as Great Britain’s jumpers failed to add to their team gold in the individual final.

Brash, Ben Maher and Harry Charles claimed a memorable victory at the Chateau de Versailles last week and all three qualified to jump for solo gold.

However, Charles’ mount Romeo 88 was ruled out before competition began with a minor setback, while Brash and his mount Jefferson and Maher aboard Dallas Vegas Batilly each had a fence down, finishing in sixth and ninth respectively as Swiss rider Steve Guerdat took gold in a three-way jump off.

Great Britain’s Ben Maher aboard Dallas Vegas Batilly during the jumping individual final (David Davies/PA).

Brash said: “Obviously a little bit disappointed because it’s a lifelong goal to try to win an individual medal, but absolutely delighted with Jefferson, he’s been amazing all week and again today.

“Just one mistake, it’s one of those things as he was foot perfect the rest of the course.

“When you reflect on the week we’ve had, it’s been an incredible week. We have an amazing team and I thought we really worked well together all week. We need to enjoy these moments because you don’t get too many of them.

“I think we need to organise some kind of party, but no plans yet. I’ll go home and have a quiet celebration first and then I’m sure we’ll arrange a party somewhere.”

Team GB finished the equestrian program with five medals, securing team gold and individual bronze for Laura Collett in the eventing, plus team bronze in the dressage and solo bronze for Charlotte Fry in that discipline.

Brash added: “It’s so hard with an animal, it’s a really different sport. I love watching all the other sports, it’s incredible, but I do feel our sport is unique.

“It’s an amazing sport to be part of – you’ve got a 64-year-old jumping against a 20-year-old, women and men compete on the same basis and can equally win a gold medal, so it’s unique in that sense and with animals, anything can happen.”