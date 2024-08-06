Harry Charles out of jumping final after horse suffers ‘small overreach’

Great Britain’s Harry Charles is out of Tuesday’s jumping individual final at Chateau de Versailles after his horse Romeo 88 suffered a “small overreach” on Monday.

Charles, who won jumping team gold with team-mates Ben Maher and Scott Brash on day seven of the Games, had been due to compete in the individual final, along with Maher on Dallas Vegas Batilly and Brash on Jefferson.

But Charles posted on his Instagram on Tuesday morning: “Unfortunately me and Romeo will not start the individual final today in Paris. After a small overreach yesterday he is not quite the 110 per cent that he has been the whole Games.

“Maybe I am a little disappointed but, honestly, not really. He has given me so much and took me beyond my dreams. We’re leaving Paris with a gold medal and, more importantly, a happy Romeo so that’s way more than enough for me.

“Team GB have a great shot at the medals with two of the best today in Scott and Ben so we will be on the sidelines cheering them on.

“Thank you to everyone for all the support you have given me and Romeo throughout the Games and making it an experience of a lifetime.”