Zharnel Hughes withdraws from 200m heats with ‘hamstring tightness’
Hughes is the world 100m bronze medallist.
British sprinter Zharnel Hughes has withdrawn from Monday night’s Olympic 200m heats due to a hamstring issue.
Hughes, the world 100m bronze medallist, came up short of reaching a second straight Olympic final at that distance on Sunday night after clocking 10.01 to finish 14th of the semi-finalists.
He skipped the European and British championships after sustaining a hamstring injury, but was given a discretionary place and before these Games said he was feeling fit ahead of Paris.
A British Athletics statement said: “Zharnel Hughes has withdrawn from the 200m heats tonight due to a hamstring tightness which requires monitoring for the next 48 hours.
“No decision has been taken as yet in relation to his relay involvement.”