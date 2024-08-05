Great Britain medal hope Molly Caudery bows out in pole vault qualification

British medal favourite Molly Caudery vowed to learn from her Olympic debut after crashing out of the qualification session with a no mark.

The reigning world indoor champion was the only entrant who elected to skip the 4.40 metres height attempt, electing to enter at 4.55.

It was a decision that proved costly when she failed to clear the bar with her three tries, particularly after it turned out 4.40 was all it took for nine other women to advance.

Great Britain’s Molly Caudery holds her head in her hands after failing to qualify for the women’s pole vault final (Martin Rickett/PA).

She told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s honestly heart-breaking.

“Not the experience I was hoping for and I am so sorry for everyone back home. I wish I could have done better, but I am going to try learn from this and I will take everything I can from it.

“I felt great, the best shape of my life. I didn’t feel too nervous I love a big crowd. I don’t know why, but it wasn’t my day and I’ll use this as an experience to learn from it and to try move on.

“Thank you to everyone for their support.”