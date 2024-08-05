Former England and Surrey batter Graham Thorpe dies aged 55

Former England batter Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55.

Thorpe made his international debut in 1993 and scored a century on his first Ashes appearance, becoming the first England player to do so in 20 years.

Thorpe was an England regular and went on to play 100 Tests, scoring 16 centuries and featuring 82 times for the ODI side, as well as enjoying a 17-year career with Surrey.

His final Test appearance came in June 2005 before he was omitted from that summer’s victorious Ashes series and called time on his international career.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away.

“There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death.

“More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike.

“Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.

Graham Thorpe lifted England through a difficult period in the 1990s (David Davies/PA)

“The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport.”

Thorpe stayed in the game after his retirement from playing, moving to New South Wales where he worked with a young Steve Smith and David Warner.

He returned to work with England between 2010 and 2022. Thorpe took charge of his country in the familiar surroundings of the Sydney Cricket Ground after Chris Silverwood was laid low by coronavirus, securing a nailbiting draw to avoid a seemingly inevitable Ashes whitewash.

Steve Elworthy, Surrey chief executive, said “Everyone associated with the club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham’s passing. He achieved remarkable feats for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Graham’s family and friends, to whom we will offer any support that we are able to. We ask that everyone respects the privacy of the family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Michael Vaughan, who captained Thorpe towards the end of his Test career, wrote on X: “RIP Thorpey. Thanks for all the advice throughout my career, you were a great player and a brilliant team-mate. You have gone far too young but you leave as an England cricket legend… Thoughts with all who knew Thorpey and to all the family xxx.”

Current England opener Ben Duckett also wrote on X, saying: “Heartbreaking to see Thorpey has passed away. He was one of my heroes growing up and I was fortunate to work with him.

“My thoughts go out to all of his friends and family during this tough time.”