Ten-man India beat Team GB in penalty shootout

Britain’s hopes of a first medal in men’s hockey since 1988 were ended by a penalty shootout defeat against 10-man India in the quarter-finals.

The game finished 1-1 after 60 minutes and India, who also defeated Britain at the same stage in Tokyo, were flawless in a 4-2 victory in the shoot-out, while Conor Williamson and Phil Roper could not convert.

Britain had looked favourites when Amit Rohidas was sent off early in the second quarter, a rarity in top-level hockey, for catching Will Calnan in the face with his stick.

India’s Amit Rohidas is sent off by umpire Sean Rapaport (Peter Byrne, PA)

Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring for India soon after at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium but Lee Morton equalised before half-time and India withstood intense pressure to force the shoot-out.

Britain, who lost only one of their pool matches, dominated the early possession and forced two penalty corners but both were well defended.

India looked dangerous on the counter attack, with Ollie Payne saving from Abhishek Abhishek before, at the other end, Sam Ward’s close-range shot was cleared off the line by Jarmanpreet Singh.

Harmanpreet Singh’s first go from a penalty corner was well saved by Payne but he showed why he is the top scorer in the competition from the next one in the 22nd minute.

However, by that point they were down to 10 men after it was decided following a video review that Rohidas’ action was deliberate and he was sent off for serious misconduct.

That drew jeers from the large Indian contingent among the crowd, and the pressure on their goal began to grow as Britain looked for a way through.

It came in the 27th minute after patient build-up, with a cross from the right finding Morton, whose close-range shot was half stopped by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh before dropping over the line.

The pattern continued after half-time, with Rupert Shipperley hitting a post before Calnan’s reverse shot was well kept out by Sreejesh after successive penalty corners.

In the final moments of the third quarter, India were reduced temporarily to nine men after Sumit Sumit was shown a green card, meaning two minutes in the sin bin, but Britain could not capitalise and Shipperley was then given the same treatment.

Penalties were looming as Britain pushed for a winner but Zach Wallace could only shoot over from a promising position before the inspired Sreejesh denied Calnan once more.