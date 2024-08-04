Novak Djokovik says Olympic win his best yet – and starts dreaming of California

Novak Djokovic declared beating Carlos Alcaraz to finally win Olympic gold his biggest sporting achievement – and then set his sights on competing again in Los Angeles.

The Serbian first played in the Games back in 2008 but he arrived in Paris with only one bronze medal to show for his efforts and a burning desire to stand on the top step of the podium.

He lost in straight sets to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final only three weeks ago and had not won a title all season but, playing in the red of Serbia at Roland Garros, the 37-year-old produced a superb performance to win a pulsating final 7-6 (3) 7-6 (2).

When his final forehand found the corner, Djokovic dropped his racket and turned to his corner in delight and disbelief before lying on the court, his ultimate goal finally realised.

The 37-year-old then climbed into the stands and cried uncontrollably as he embraced his family and supporters.

Asked if he had doubted the moment would ever come, Djokovic said: “Absolutely I had doubts but the belief and the conviction that I can make it is stronger than my doubts.

“It always has been the case throughout my career and I knew that it’s going to happen, it was just a matter of when.

Novak Djokovic shows off his gold medal (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“Olympic Games come every four years so the opportunity to win gold for your country is very rare and I knew the fact that I’m 37 and I don’t know how many more chances I’ll have, I knew everything.

“I have to deal with that, I have to try to silence all the noise around me and focus on what needs to be done on the court. And that’s the biggest battle to win.

“I’m super thrilled that I managed to do it here in the way that I did it, against a guy who is the best in the world at the moment. I’m just over the moon.

“Everything that I felt in that moment when I won really surpassed everything I thought or hoped that it would. I thought that carrying the flag at the opening ceremony (in London) was the best feeling ever until I experienced this today.

Novak Djokovic drops to his knees on the court (Andy Wong/AP)

“And being on that court with the Serbian flag raising, singing the Serbian anthem, with the gold around my neck, I think nothing can beat that in terms of professional sport. It definitely stands out as the biggest sporting achievement I had.”

Djokovic’s powers had appeared to be waning this season, with Alcaraz and fellow young gun Jannik Sinner taking charge, but he has not ruled out playing into his 40s and having another shot at the Olympics in 2028.

“I still want to play in Los Angeles,” he said. “I enjoy playing for my country and the Olympic Games particularly and Davis Cup, being part of the team.”

He joins Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf as just the fifth player to complete the career Golden Slam of all four grand slam titles and Olympic singles gold.

Djokovic still needs one more slam title to reach 25 and hold the all-time singles record, which could come at the US Open next month.

On whether he has ‘completed’ tennis, he added: “Yes it’s complete because I completed all the achievements with this gold medal but no because I love this sport. I don’t play only to win the tournaments.

“I don’t know about the future, I really want to be in the present moment to celebrate. It was a long journey, many, many years of dreaming to be holding the gold medal. So now it’s about happiness, joy and celebration.”

There was a remarkable intensity to the contest right from the start, with rallies of supreme quality and chances for both.

Alcaraz recovered from 0-40 in the fourth game but then could not take any of eight break points, five of them at 4-4.

Alcaraz broke down in tears during a TV interview on court but was able to reflect later with pride on taking silver on his Olympic debut.

“In front of me I had a really hungry Novak,” said the 21-year-old, who has won each of his four slam finals.

“His level was really, really high. He didn’t let me take the chances. I’m really proud and I’m leaving the court and leaving the tournament with my head really, really high, knowing that I gave everything that I could.

“This tournament has been really special for me, I’m going to take it for the rest of my life. Playing with Rafa (Nadal), having those feelings, getting my first Olympic medal – hopefully not the last one.”

Bronze went to Lorenzo Musetti, and Italy were able to celebrate gold in the women’s doubles, with Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini beating Russian duo Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, who were playing as neutral athletes.