Novak Djokovic finally gets his hands on gold after beating Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic gained revenge on Carlos Alcaraz in a pulsating men’s singles final to claim his first Olympic gold medal.

The Serbian first played in the Games back in 2008 but he arrived in Paris with only one bronze medal to show for his efforts and a burning desire to finally take his last chance to stand on the top step of the podium.

He lost in straight sets to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final only three weeks ago and had not won a title all season but, playing in the red of Serbia, the 37-year-old produced a superb performance to win 7-6 (3) 7-6 (2).

When his final forehand found the corner, Djokovic dropped his racket and turned to his family in delight and disbelief before lying on the court, his ultimate goal finally realised.

The 37-year-old then climbed into the stands and cried uncontrollably as he embraced his family and supporters.

He joins Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf as just the fifth player to complete the career Golden Slam of all four grand slam titles and Olympic singles gold.

The boxing finals are due to take place next week at Roland Garros but this was a true heavyweight contest between the oldest and youngest Olympic men’s singles finalists since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

Anticipation fizzed around a packed Court Philippe Chatrier, with Serena Williams among those watching from the stands as well as Djokovic’s two children, who waved Serbian flags and home-made signs.

Novak Djokovic drops to his knees on the court (Andy Wong/AP)

Djokovic said after finally breaking his Olympic semi-final hoodoo that he felt like a different player to the one who lost rather tamely to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

The Serbian’s right knee no longer appears to be limiting him, bar a brief scare in the quarter-finals against Stefano Tsitsipas, and it was he who had the first chances of the final.

Alcaraz trailed 0-40 in the fourth game as Djokovic stuck like glue to the baseline and piled on the pressure but the Spaniard was up to the task.

It was an extraordinary level of tennis, the pair outdoing each other with outrageous shot-making, but it was Alcaraz’s enormous power that began to take charge.

Carlos Alcaraz shows his frustration (Andy Wong/AP)

He created eight break points, three at 2-2 then five more at 4-4, but Djokovic, on the ropes but not panicking, somehow withstood the onslaught.

As the clock ticked past the hour mark, Alcaraz saved a first set point, but Djokovic was not to be denied in the tie-break, winning the final four points.

When his final lunging forehand volley landed in after 93 minutes of action, the 37-year-old stood for several seconds with his fist in the air, soaking in the cheers from his fans.

Alcaraz had started to over-hit a little in a search of a way through Djokovic’s defences, and his frustration grew in the second set as the finish line approached with nothing to split them.

Going into the tie-break, Djokovic knew one final effort would deliver the longed-for prize and two fizzing forehand winners gave him an early advantage that Alcaraz could not claw back.