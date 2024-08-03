St Lucia’s Julien Alfred takes women’s sprint gold with Daryll Neita fourth

St Lucia’s Julien Alfred stormed to Olympic gold in the women’s 100 metres at the Stade de France.

Alfred crossed the line in 10.72 seconds, ahead of the United States’ Sha’Carri Richardson in second and Melissa Jefferson in third.

It was agonising for Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, who after a photo finish with the United States’ Jefferson, had to settle for fourth place and miss out on a medal by just four one hundredths of a second.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita just missed out on a medal (Martin Rickett, PA)

Earlier, Team GB’s 4×400 metres mixed relay team of Sam Reardon, Laviai Nielsen, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Amber Anning secured Olympic bronze and a new national record.

It was Team GB’s first athletics medal of Paris 2024, with a time of 3:08.01, after qualifying third-fastest on Friday night.

The United States, who set a world record 3:07.41 in the qualifiers, settled for second after the Netherlands’ Femke Bol laid down a 47.93 anchor leg to claim the title for the Dutch in a thrilling finish.