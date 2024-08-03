Head coach Ottis Gibson to leave Yorkshire at end of the season

Yorkshire have begun searching for a new head coach after announcing that Ottis Gibson will depart at the end of the season.

Gibson took charge in 2021 during the most turbulent period in Yorkshire’s history following allegations of racism and discrimination made by Azeem Rafiq.

Yorkshire were fined £400,000 and given a 48-point deduction by the ECB’s Cricket Discipline Commission after admitting to four charges.

Former West Indies all-rounder and head coach Gibson will complete the final season of his three-year deal with the hope of securing promotion to Division One of the Vitality County Championship.

“Despite the issues we have faced off the field, that inevitably spilt on to the playing side, I’m pleased with the state of the squad, the development of our younger players and to be in contention to challenge for promotion,” Gibson said.

“I’d like to thank all of my staff, players and the supporters that have been behind us in my time here and I wish Yorkshire all the very best going forward.”

Ottis Gibson is targeting County Championship promotion (Adam Davy/PA)

Yorkshire chair Colin Graves praised Gibson for rebuilding the club on the field in the wake of the racism scandal.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Ottis. The work he has done in really difficult circumstances has been impressive,” Graves said.

“He will leave with his head held high having helped build some solid foundations, which we are seeing with performances this season.”