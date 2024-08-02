Scott Brash, Ben Maher and Harry Charles win jumping team gold for Great Britain

Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles won Olympic gold for Great Britain in the team jumping final.

The trio qualified for the event in third place behind Germany and the USA, but with the scores reset to zero, Maher jumped clear with one time penalty, before Charles added a perfect round and Brash jumped clear, with one time penalty which was good enough for gold.

Maher won individual gold in Tokyo three years ago, while both he and Brash were members of the team that secured gold in 2012. It is a first Olympic medal for Charles, whose father Peter was also in the London squad.