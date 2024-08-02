Lack of interest driving some West Indian talent away from Tests – Andre Russell

London Spirit star Andre Russell believes a lack of interest rather than a lack of money is driving some of the West Indies’ top talent away from Test cricket and towards the short-form game.

This summer has highlighted a deep dichotomy between red and white-ball formats when it comes to the region, with England routing the West Indies 3-0 in a one-sided Test series, while some of the Caribbean’s biggest names were limbering up to take a leading role in the Hundred.

Russell is one of five West Indian players picked up in the maximum £125,000 bracket for this year’s tournament, joining Spirit team-mate Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran at Northern Superchargers, Rovman Powell at Trent Rockets and Kieron Pollard at Southern Brave.

Russell claims money is not the only reason for Test cricket’s struggles in the Caribbean (Adam Davy/PA)

Despite being some of the most valuable hitters on the franchise scene, Pooran, Powell and Pollard have never played a single Test, while Russell won a solitary cap in 2010.

It is often said the limited financial muscle of the West Indies Cricket Board is to blame for the exodus from first-class cricket but Russell thinks the change of mindset runs deeper than mere mercenary considerations.

“I don’t think it’s the money, I don’t think money is the issue,” he told the PA news agency.

“Based on the amount of T20 and leagues around the world, I think a lot of players are just not interested in playing Tests.

“I’m not going to speak for anyone but I think a lot of players now are batting more aggressively, everyone wants to scoop and paddle sweep and do all these fancy T20 shots.

“I’m always excited watching the other West Indian batters, especially when they’re hitting boundary after boundary.

“As long as you can do well from contracts outside your nation I think they are going to grab that opportunity but everyone wants to play on the big stage.

“So, if the big stage comes in Test cricket, I know youngsters will be happy to play. I just don’t think it’s about money or anything like that.”

Russell, who insists he was not made for the rigours of the five-day format, also offered a word of sympathy for the Test team who were swept away in 10 days out of a scheduled 15 by England.

“Red-ball cricket is not my cookie, I don’t think my body will keep up with Test cricket. But those in the team at the moment are fit enough and taking on the challenge,” he said.

“They had a few moments in the Test series where they could have turned things around. Playing England at home is always going to be hard for the West Indies. It’s home advantage and that’s how it should be.”

For now Russell is hoping to help turn things around at Lord’s, with the Spirit losing two of their first three games.

He added: “I want to raise the championship, yeah. I think that would be a great achievement because I’ve never won a tournament in the UK before.

“Winning the Hundred would mean a lot. I’m pumped to keep contributing.”