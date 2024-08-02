Erik ten Hag won’t take any risks with Marcus Rashford on Manchester United tour

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is not willing to take any risks with the fitness of Marcus Rashford.

The 26-year-was forced off with an ankle injury in Wednesday’s friendly against Real Betis but with the new season just a fortnight away – and the Community Shield against Manchester City coming next weekend – he appears unlikely to feature in their final pre-season tour game against Liverpool on Saturday.

Winger Antony also came off in midweek but he has a better chance of facing their arch-rivals in South Carolina.

Marcus Rashford’s ankle injury in midweek is likely to rule him out of the friendly against Liverpool (Derrick Tuskan/AP)

“We have to wait. Of course, we don’t go into risk, into the last game of the tour, going into the season next week already, into an important game,” Ten Hag told a press conference.

“We are still within the 24 hours after a game, so the final assessment we have to make and we will see if they are ready for the final game on Saturday against Liverpool.”

United’s injury issues have ruled out striker Rasmus Hojlund for six weeks with a hamstring injury and new signing Leny Yoro for up to three months with a broken metatarsal.

However, Argentinian Copa America winners Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez will rejoin the squad on Friday and Monday respectively.

“Of course we have a plan for every individual where they have to show up and that plan is now running. Alejandro will already, tomorrow, start training,” Ten Hag said on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

“Licha (Martinez) will start on Monday. We know every player where they are fitness-wise and next week we have to bring everything together.”

Left-back Tyrell Malacia, who has not played in almost 15 months after two knee surgeries, is expected back in October.

“He is not that far, but he is now in a progress situation. At a relatively short notice, he can again return into team training and then into team performance in games,” added the United boss.

“I think it (Malacia’s return) would be possible in two months.”

Ten Hag did not comment on speculation linking Scott McTominay with a move to Fulham but praised the midfielder, who has been one of the most consistent performers during his reign.

“I’m so pleased with the performance from Scott McTominay and so pleased to have him in my squad, for the type of person he is,” he said.

“He has such an impact on this team with his performance and team spirit. Of course, now we play him in a more advanced position, which suits him much better, and he is so important in making goals for our team.”