Adam Peaty back in the pool raising hopes of competing for GB in relay events

Adam Peaty has raised hopes he could compete in his Olympic relay events later this week as he returned to the pool following two days of “bed rest”.

Hours after winning silver in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke, Peaty tested positive for covid, having struggled with a sore throat ahead of Sunday’s final before his symptoms worsened.

Unlike the last Olympics in Tokyo, there are no specific coronavirus restrictions on athletes but Team GB said in a statement “all usual precautions (were) being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy”.

Adam Peaty admitted he had a sore throat on the day of Sunday’s final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Peaty’s diagnosis led to doubts about whether he would be fit enough to take to the pool in the men’s and mixed 4x100m medley relays, with the 29-year-old crucial to to their hopes on the breaststroke leg.

But he posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story on Wednesday evening in a swimming pool along with the caption: “Back in the water with the French public today (2 days of bed rest).”

The mixed medley heats is first up with heats on Friday and the final on Saturday – the men’s preliminaries are on Saturday with the showpiece on the last day of the swimming meet on Sunday.

In order to give himself the best chance of being fully recovered, Peaty could decide to compete in the finals only but Team GB do not have to disclose their entry lists until the beginning of the session.

Team GB won the inaugural mixed medley relay at Tokyo 2020 while Peaty has been part of the men’s line-up that have claimed silver at the last two Olympics.

After his positive coronavirus test was disclosed, Peaty wrote on social media on Monday: “I am always an advocate for complete transparency in sport as there are so many gears to make it all work.

“As per the British Olympic Association press release, I tested positive for COVID this morning after feeling unwell yesterday.

“I’ll now be focusing on a fast, full recovery to give my best in the team relays later in the week.”