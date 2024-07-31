Former GB and St Helens forward Josh Jones diagnosed with CTE brain condition

Former Great Britain forward Josh Jones has revealed he is suffering from the serious brain condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Jones, 31, retired last year due to concussion-related issues shortly after being released by Betfred Super League side Huddersfield.

He had previously played for St Helens – with whom he won the Grand Final in 2014 – Salford and Hull.

CTE, which is thought to be linked to repeated head injuries and blows to the head, slowly gets worse over time and leads to dementia.

Jones posted on X: “My friends and family, after a challenging few months I wanted to share that I have been diagnosed with stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

“The news has come as a shock for me and my family and has brought significant changes to my life and the lives of those closest to me.

“My family and I appreciate your support through this difficult period. Much love, Josh.”

Josh Jones, centre, first made his mark in the game with St Helens (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leyland-born Jones, who toured New Zealand and Papua New Guinea with Great Britain in 2019, made 283 appearances in his senior rugby league career.

He also had a short spell in union with Exeter.

He played just four games for the Giants in 2023 due to injury and stepped away from the game at the end of the season, beginning a new career as a financial adviser.