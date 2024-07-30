Paris 2024 ‘hopeful’ men and women triathlon races will go ahead on Wednesday

Olympics organisers remain “hopeful” triathlon events will be able to proceed on Wednesday after the men’s competition, originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, was postponed due to water quality in the Seine.

Swimming training for the triathletes was cancelled on Sunday and Monday and the decision has been taken to move the men’s race, which has been rescheduled to take place at 10.45am local time after the women’s race.

Further postponements or cutting the swimming section to turn the competitions into a duathlon remain a possibility.

A general view of the pontoon, moored on the River Seine, that is used by Triathlon athletes (David Davies/PA).

Aurelie Merle, executive director of sports competitions at Paris 2024, said: “The priority of the IOC, of Paris 2024, is for the health of the athletes, and the tests that were carried out on the Seine were not sufficient on the entirety of the course.

“That’s why we immediately informed the athletes and the coaches as soon as the decision was taken at four o’clock in the morning.

“You have of course been witnessing that we have had meteorological events which were beyond our control that took place, such as the rainfall over Paris on the 26th and 27th affecting our water quality, which compelled us to reschedule this event.

“The whole world has witnessed that it rained heavily in Paris during the opening ceremony, but also the day after.

“As you know we also had to postpone the skateboarding competition for that reason. The equivalent of July in rainfall fell in just 36 hours, which is like 25 millimetres, which is a lot.

“We are quite hopeful because as you can see the weather conditions have been quite good over the past few days with the return of the sun and quite high temperatures, which will have a positive impact on the water quality combined with all the infrastructure that has been put in place.

“So we are hopeful that we can organise these two competition events tomorrow.”

Merle revealed that of the four samples taken along the Seine one was below the threshold, two were “just slightly above” and one “a bit more.”

She said: “I think it is key to understand that the sample is taken 24 hours before. I mean, actually, we even reduce that time to 21 hours and 30 minutes in line with World Triathlon to ensure that we have the most accurate information.”

She added: “From the results we can tell we are very close to the threshold. We know that the Seine and the heat have a very strong impact on the quality of the water, and that’s why we feel, because we are so close, this morning, we hopefully believe that the water quality will be better.”

Merle said the samples are part of a larger mechanism of research that also includes data from microbiology tech firm Coliminder and updates from a weather forecast specialist who is also present in the decision-making meetings.

The competitions boss confirmed that the specific concern was the bacteria E.coli, which in its pathogenic form can cause serious illness by disrupting the normal function of the intestines.

French weather service Meteo France has put the Paris region under a weather alert from 6pm local time on Tuesday night, citing a “risk of thunderstorms with heavy rain and locally hail and gusts of wind” leaving many journalists in the International Olympic Committee’s morning briefing wondering why Merle and her team remained so optimistic.

She said: “We had a discussion with Meteo France this morning, and there is a chance that there could be some storms and maybe some rain later in the day, but they will provide us with more accurate information at three o’clock so we know exactly what this means in terms of localisation, because we are talking not only about (whether) it’s raining but where it’s raining.”

A statement from World Triathlon said Friday remains a contingency day if one or both of the races are unable to go ahead.

“Tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held,” read the statement.

“Despite the improvement in the water quality levels, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits.

More than a billion euros was spent on cleaning up the river in preparation for the Games, but organisers knew heavy rain in the days before a competition could cause the levels of the harmful bacteria E. Coli to rise.

There was hope the effects of the deluge that marred Friday’s opening ceremony would have passed in time but that has not been the case.

Britain’s Alex Yee is one of the favourites for gold in the men’s race while Beth Potter is the reigning women’s world champion.