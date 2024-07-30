Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has had ‘absolutely no contact’ over England vacancy

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has revealed he has had no official contact with the Football Association over the vacant England manager’s job.

The 46-year-old was installed as one of the bookmakers’ favourites to succeed Gareth Southgate – a list in which Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is the latest to figure prominently – after he stepped down in the wake of the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain earlier this month.

However, asked if there had been any approach by the FA in Tokyo during the Magpies’ pre-season trip to Japan, Howe told reporters: “Absolutely no contact whatsoever from anybody, and I’m fully committed to Newcastle.”

Asked further if he needed to speak to his players to reassure them about his continued presence at St James’ Park, Howe added: “There’s nothing to talk about.

“I don’t need to address the players. They know, I hope, by how I act and how I am on a daily basis and how committed I am to the club.”

Howe’s comments were slightly stronger than those he made days after Southgate’s departure, when despite insisting his commitment to Newcastle was “unwavering”, he hinted he needed assurances from the club’s hierarchy following the departure of co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi and the arrival of sporting director Paul Mitchell and performance director James Bunce.

He said at the time: “My commitment to Newcastle is unwavering and it has been since I came to the football club. As long as I have certain things for me – as in I’m happy, I’m allowed to work in the way I need to work in order to get the best out of me and I feel supported – then that will never change.”

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has been touted as a possible replacement for England manager Gareth Southgate (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Howe has been in charge on Tyneside since November 2021, guiding the club away from relegation trouble and into the Champions League with the help of massive investment from the club’s Saudi-backed owners.

He, former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter and current England Under-21s coach Lee Carsley were touted as potential candidates for the England job on Southgate’s departure, but reports have since suggested McKenna, who has led Ipswich to successive promotions, also has his supporters.

Whoever is eventually appointed will have a hard act to follow, with former Middlesbrough boss Southgate having guided England to successive European Championship finals and the 2018 World Cup semi-finals during his eight-year reign.