Andy Murray cries ‘happy tears’ after another remarkable great escape in Paris

An emotional Andy Murray continued to write a remarkable final chapter to his career in Paris as he and Dan Evans conjured another dramatic escape to reach the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles.

After the drama of Sunday’s five-match-point-saving comeback to beat Japanese duo Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori, it appeared this would be slightly less nail-biting when they brought up two match points in the second-set tie-break against Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

But instead, Murray and Evans were taken to another match tie-break by last year’s French Open finalists and had to save two more match points before claiming a 6-3 6-7 (8) (11/9) victory and a place in the last eight.

Murray and Evans again bounced around the court with joy after the latter put away the decisive volley before the moment caught up with the Scot and he sat on his chair with head in hands.

“Obviously it’s unbelievably emotional,” said Murray. “You’re obviously unbelievably happy and then, I don’t know why it happens, it’s like happy tears. I was really emotional at the end of the match.

“Obviously extremely happy, excited that we managed to get through and another amazing finish so it takes a lot out of you that sort of stuff. I’m glad we get a day off tomorrow.”

Murray and Evans do not yet know who they will play next, with American duo Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul due to play Dutchmen Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer on Wednesday.

But, whichever pair it is, Murray refused to buy into the idea that a medal is somehow written in the stars.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans lived to fight another day in Paris (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We were very lucky in the first match and today we weren’t,” said the 37-year-old, who seemed almost as excited to add two new Olympic pins to his vast collection in the media mixed zone.

“The margins are so fine, we need to perform at a really high level in a couple of days’ time to go through.

“And you build confidence by winning matches like that and I think your opponents see that, that you’re coming back when you’re behind and that builds belief.

“But you can’t have that mentality of ‘Oh this is just going to happen now.’ We need to be switched on for the next one and let’s see what happens in a couple of days.”

Court Suzanne Lenglen was again less than half empty when Murray and Evans walked out, with many fans having left after watching Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz reach the quarter-finals.

It seemed that those who were left, though, nearly all waved British flags as they sought to create a fitting atmosphere.

The British pair had spoken of the need to start much better than in their great escape on Sunday and they were as good as their word.

They broke the Vliegen serve in the second game courtesy of some fine returning and a pinpoint Evans lob, and the only moment of concern in the first set came in the final game.

Evans, who was hugely fired up throughout, was given a time violation for taking too long before serving and then threw his racket to the clay after Vliegen’s return hit the tape and landed in to give the Belgians break point, but Evans saved it and eventually held.

The duo then saw two break points come and go at 4-4 in the second set before a topsy-turvy tie-break where Gille and Vliegen saved two match points, one with an extremely fortunate volley off the frame, and took it when Evans double-faulted – a third of the breaker for him and Murray.

The momentum swung from one pair to the other in the deciding tie-break until Gille and Vliegen created two match points at 9-7 but Murray and Evans again simply refused to be beaten.

“What happened again was incredible,” said Evans. “We’re getting really close to doing something pretty special. We played great tonight. People see that, see how good we’ve been in tight moments, and we’re getting better and better.

“I thought we were unlucky not to win 7-6 in the second set. How that volley went in, I still don’t know. I don’t think he wants to go home, does he? He’s amazing to play with. I’m over the moon that I came.”

Katie Boulter and Heather Watson secured a big win (Martin Rickett/PA)

They could not face Nadal and Alcaraz until what would be a dream final. The all-star duo recovered from losing the second set against Dutch pair Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof to triumph 6-4 6-7 (2) (10/2).

Arguably the best British performance on court so far came earlier, in the women’s doubles, when Katie Boulter and Heather Watson defeated German duo Angelique Kerber and Laura Siegemund 6-2 6-3.

“It was awesome,” said Boulter. “It was a very special moment, especially for me, because that was my first Olympics win. It just makes it even better because I’m doing it with Hev. I feel like I’m going to cherish this for a very long time.”

There was disappointment for Watson in mixed doubles, though, with her and Joe Salisbury losing out 7-5 4-6 (10/3) to Canadians Gaby Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime.