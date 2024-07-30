Amy Wilson-Hardy withdrawn from GB women sevens squad ‘on medical grounds’

Team GB rugby sevens player Amy Wilson-Hardy has been withdrawn from the squad “on medical grounds” the morning after the British Olympic Association confirmed it was investigating the athlete in over an alleged racist message.

The 32-year-old was replaced in the squad by 2020 Olympian Abi Burton for Great Britain’s 19-15 loss to China in their 5-8 placing match on Tuesday afternoon.

Team GB will play Ireland, who lost 19-7 to hosts France in their earlier contest, at 6pm local time in Paris, with that kick-off determining whether they finish seventh or eighth in the Olympic tournament,

A BOA spokesperson said: “The British Olympic Association has confirmed that Amy Wilson-Hardy has been withdrawn on medical grounds from the Paris 2024 rugby sevens placement matches and will be replaced by Tokyo 2020 Olympian Abi Burton.

Amy Wilson-Hardy (left) in action for Team GB against South Africa during the women’s rugby sevens tournament at the Paris Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)

“As confirmed last night, the BOA continues to investigate this matter.”

A screengrab of what appeared to be a WhatsApp message from Wilson-Hardy appeared on Instagram, with the person posting it alleging racism.

In a previous statement, A BOA spokesperson said: “The British Olympic Association has been made aware of an image published on a social media platform and is investigating the matter.”

Wilson-Hardy played in the 17-7 quarter-final defeat to the United States on Monday that ended Team GB’s medal hopes at Paris 2024.

The 32-year-old, who has represented England in the XVs game, was part of the Team GB Olympic squad which finished fourth at Rio 2016.