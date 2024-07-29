Jess Carter ends six-year Chelsea stay to join NJ/NY Gotham in United States

Jess Carter has ended a six-year stay at Chelsea to join National Women’s Soccer League side NJ/NY Gotham FC in the United States.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Blues in 2018, made over 150 appearances for the club and won 10 trophies, including five-successive Women’s Super League titles.

However, she has opted for a new challenge and will link-up with her fiancee Ann-Katrin Berger in New York after signing a two-year contract.

“I cannot wait to join Gotham FC,” said Carter on the American club’s website. “The club is playing at an incredible level right now in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

“I cannot wait to be a part of it all.”

Carter, who has won 36 England caps, could come up against her former club when Chelsea travel to the States for a friendly next month.

Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros added: “Jess is one of the best players in the world. We are very excited for Jess to join Gotham FC.

“She can really shine with our style of football and I believe our fans will enjoy her way of playing.”