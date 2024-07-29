Eventing team land first gold of the Paris Olympics for Great Britain

Great Britain sealed a fifth Olympic eventing team title at the Chateau de Versailles in Paris.

Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Ros Canter enjoyed a perfect opening day, chalking up record low scores for the dressage phase both as a group and for Collett individually.

A total of 15.8 penalties incurred on Saturday’s cross-country stage had made it tight at the top with second-placed France, but a clear round from McEwen, with one fence down from both Canter and Collett, was good enough to seal gold.

Team GB finished on 91.30 penalties, ahead of France in second on 103.6 and Japan in third on 115.80.